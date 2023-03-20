Actor Angad Bedi is all set to make his debut in the south with Telugu superstar Nani in his upcoming Nani 30. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur as well. This won't be the first time Angad and Mrunal will be coming together. Both actors have already worked on R Balki's shorts in Lust Stories 2, which is set to be released. Nani 30th: Chiranjeevi and Mrunal Thakur Attend Film’s Grand Mahurat Event in Hyderabad as Film Goes on Floor on Feb 1.

A source close to Angad said: "He is preparing for his southern debut with Telugu movie Nani 30. It is one of the highly anticipated movies that's coming this year. One of the prime reasons for Angad making south Indian movies is because he wanted to try out movies which cater to different kinds of audiences."

Nani 30 is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.

