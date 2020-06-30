Ek Shringaar Swabhiman stars, Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan are now husband and wife. Yep, amid the lockdown, the lovebirds decided to take their relationship to the next level and the two are finally hitched. Earlier, it was reported that Manish and Sangeita are supposed to be pronounced man and wife on June 30, 2020, and here comes the good news. As soon as this news was out, fans and a few celebs also wished the actors a happy married life. Many pictures and videos from their intimate wedding have gone viral online wherein the pair look made for each other. Sasural Simar Ka Actor Manish Raisinghan and Naagin 3 Actress Sangieta Chauhaan to Get Married on June 30.

The first pics and videos see Manish and Sangeita dressed to the 't' for their wedding. While the bride can be seen looking all desi in a pink salwar-suit, on the other hand, the groom can be seen in a kurta paired along with a Nehru jacket. And as the couple got married amidst the lockdown, the mandatory masks were also being used by them. Their marriage took place in a Gurudwara. Chandragupt Maurya Actor Ankit Shah To Marry Fiancée Aashima Nair on June 30.

Check Out The Wedding Video Below:

Reportedly, Manish and Sangeita met on the sets of their daily soap Ek Shringaar- Swambhiman and from thereon the two started seeing each other. Well, their shaadi will be remembered forever as it's amid COVID-19 lockdown. Congratulations to the couple. Stay tuned!

