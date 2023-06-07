God Of Masses Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass and action entertainer with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is being made on a high budget by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. The makers are providing back-to-back treats to fans for Balakrishna's birthday (June 10). The title of the movie will be unveiled on June 8. The makers who are aggressively promoting the movie have chosen 108 locations where 108 hoardings of title posters will be installed. 9:10 a.m. is the auspicious time locked for the same. A few bigger surprises are planned for Balakrishna's birthday. NBK108: First Look of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next Helmed by Anil Ravipudi Out! (View Poster).

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie.

The makers on Ugadi eve released two posters to unveil two different looks of Balakrishna in the movie.

S. Thaman composes tunes for #NBK108, while C. Ram Prasad takes care of cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part. NBK108: Kajal Aggarwal Paired Opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Anil Ravipudi’s Upcoming Film.

NBK108 is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).

Cast includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela. The writer and director is Anil Ravipudi, while the producers are Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Music is directed by S. Thaman, and the film is edited by Tammi Raju. The production designer is Rajeevan. The executive producer of the fillm is S. Krishna.

