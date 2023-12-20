A petition was filed by a person alleging the script of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s courtroom drama, Neru, has been plagiarised. The petition was filed by an individual named Deepu K Unni, a story and screenplay writer. He accused citing the makers of Neru stole his script and hence he filed a petition to put a stay on the release of this Mohanlal-starrer. He claimed that he had discussed this script with the film’s director and Santhi, who are co-writers of Neru. He also states that the duo had taken the script’s copies from him and assured to revert back once they fix dates with Mohanlal. He alleged that the makers did not involve him in the making of the film and the trailer was released, which was the exact replica of his script. The Kerala High Court issued notice and refused to put stay on the release of Neru. The film will hit the theatres as per the scheduled date, which is December 21. Neru Trailer: Mohanlal Gears Up To Fight for Justice as a Special Public Prosecutor in Jeethu Joseph’s Film Co-Starring Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan and Sidhique (Watch Video).

Kerala HC On Neru Movie Release

BREAKING — Kerala High Court refuses to stay Release of Mohanlal-starrer '#Neru' on Plea alleging script plagiarism. NO CHANGES... NERU FROM TOMORROW... pic.twitter.com/aQX9GwCEbl — AB George (@AbGeorge_) December 20, 2023

