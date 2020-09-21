Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's Nishabdham is finally arriving getting ready for its release. The thriller starring two powerhouses of talent looked intriguing in its first teaser and going by its newly released trailer, we can expect another entertainer on Amazon Prime. The film sees Anushka as a deaf and mute artist who gets embroiled in a criminal investigation. R Madhavan plays her husband and a musician. Nishabdham Trailer: The Suspense in This Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan Starrer Will Make You More Eager For This Film (Watch Video).

The film's new trailer is filled with plenty of edgy scenes that will attract thriller loving audiences. If you are a sucker for a good murder mystery, Nishabdham should and will get you excited enough. It intrigues you sufficiently and the presentation is very unusual. With an interesting plotline and an admirable star cast, Nishabdham gives you all the right reasons to get excited and anxious for its October 2 release on Amazon Prime.

Check Out the Trailer

Speaking about her character in the movie, Anushka Shetty in on her earlier interactions had said, “Sakshi is a character very new to me compared to all that I have played so far. A character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I’m glad it came my way. It was really nice to work with Madhavan again, always been an admirer of his work." The duo had previously worked together in 2006 release Rendu. Nishabdham Song Ninne Ninne Promo: Sid Sriram Croons a Romantic Number for Anushka Shetty – R Madhavan Starrer, and Its Winning Hearts (Watch Video).

Nishabdham was earlier supposed to hit the screens in January 2020 but was later pushed to April. However, with coronavirus pandemic coming in the picture, the makers had no option but to release it digitally. The film also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen of Reservoir Dogs fame. The film will be second big Telugu release to have a digital premiere after Nani and Sudheer Babu's V.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).