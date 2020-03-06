Nishabdham Trailer: The Suspense in This Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan Starrer Will Make You More Eager For This Film (Watch Video)

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in Nishabdham (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

The intriguing posters and teaser of Nishabdham, the upcoming thriller film, has left one wondering what it would be all about. When the teaser of the film had released back in November 2019, it looked like a promising whodunit, and yes it is. The makers of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer have released the trailer (in multiple languages) of Nishabdham on March 6. The suspense is going to make you think on numerous angles and we bet, it will make you more eager for the release of this film. Nishabdham Song Ninne Ninne Promo: Sid Sriram Croons a Romantic Number for Anushka Shetty – R Madhavan Starrer, and Its Winning Hearts (Watch Video).

Nishabdham looks promising, intense and an intriguing thriller. The opening of the trailer shows a journalist standing in front of Woodside Villa that is said to be a haunted house. It will give you a glimpse of few members killed in that house, and it immediately shifts to Sakshi (played by Anushka Shetty), who also gets attacked in that house. Sakshi is a mute artist, who is seen narrating in sign language (being on a hospital bed) that she cannot believe that she was attacked by a ghost. The investigator quizzes Sakshi about her best friend Sonali (Shalini Pandey), an orphan, who has a shocking past. Yes, there’s a blink-and-miss appearance of the Arjun Reddy fame in this trailer, and you’ll really want to know more about her.

The trailer of Nishabdham also highlights the equation between Sakshi and Anthony (R Madhavan), a celebrity music artist. It shows the duo had a romantic past. Anthony is shown playing music at a concert and other events. This investigative thriller will make you curious to know what actually happened in that ‘haunted house’. Nishabdham Teaser: Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan Team up for Promising and Thrilling Whodunit (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Nishabdham Below:

The trailer of Nishabdham has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s performance in this trailer that has ample of twist and turns is impressive. Nishabdham is produced by Hemant Madhukar and produced by People Media Factory in association with Kona Film Corporation. Nishabdham will be released on April 2!