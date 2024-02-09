Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, was released in theatres today (February 9). Helmed by Girish AD, the Malayalam film revolves around Sachin (Naslen), who indulges in romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to hilarious complications. Having said that, for those who have yet to watch the film, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Premalu arrived on the streaming giant, it was unfortunately leaked online. As per the latest reports, Premalu has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Premalu Trailer: Naslen's Sachin Gets Friendzoned by Mamitha Baiju's Reenu in Girish AD's Upcoming Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Premalu full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Premalu Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's Rom-Com!

Watch Premalu Trailer:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Premalu 2024 Full Movie Download, Premalu Tamilrockers, Premalu Tamilrockers HD Download, Premalu Movie Download Pagalworld, Premalu Movie Download Filmyzilla, Premalu Movie Download Openload, Premalu Movie Download Tamilrockers, Premalu Movie Download, Premalu Movie Download 720p, Premalu Full Movie Download 480p, Premalu Force Full Movie Download bolly4u, Premalu Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Premalu Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Premalu, there are several other newly released films and series that have become the victims of online piracy. It includes Fighter, Main Atal Hoon, Indian Police Force, Lal Salaam, Yatra 2, Guntur Kaaram and Killer Soup, among others, that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).