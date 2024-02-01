The trailer for Premalu has been released, offering a glimpse into the real-life 'love struggle' of unrequited affection portrayed in a light-hearted manner. Directed by Girish AD, the film stars Naslen and Mamitha as the central characters. Naslen's character, Sachin, finds himself deeply in love with Mamitha's character, Reenu, despite being friend-zoned. Premalu tells the sweet tale of love and romance, depicting Sachin's unwavering determination to win Reenu's heart. Naslen Warns Fans of Fake Facebook Profile With His Name That’s Abusing PM Narendra Modi; Makal Actor Files Complaint With Cyber Cell, Requests Netizens Not To Harass Him or His Family (Watch Video).

Watch Premalu Trailer:

