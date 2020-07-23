Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan will be questioned by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for their alleged rash driving. The incident was highlighted when a video of the ‘race’ by the actors went viral on social media. It was shot by two young boys who chased the actors on their bikes while recording their car race. As per reports in The New Indian Express, the incident took place on the Kottayam-Kochi state highway and while the details of the exact day of the race are not known, officials said it may have happened last weekend.

“We’ve launched a probe to find whether the actors were involved in rash driving. An instruction has been given to the MVD’s Automated Enforcement Wing (AEW) to verify the speed-detecting cameras installed along the Kottayam-Kochi route. We can’t jump into a conclusion to claim that the actors have violated the road-safety rules. If the cameras can find the violations, notice will be served on the RC (registration certificate) owner,” said MVD joint transport commissioner Rajeev Puthalath. The cars involved in this alleged rash driving case were Porsche and Lamborghini. Vaariyamkunnan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Teams Up With Virus Director Aashiq Abu For Movie Based On 1921 Malabar Rebellion - Read Deets.

Mentioning a third car who was also present at the scenario, the officials said it can't be identified easily. "So far, we have been unable to find the exact date of the incident. We’ve already served notices for speeding which had been detected till July 10 and couldn’t find any such vehicles. Since most of the cameras are dysfunctional, it’ll be difficult to trace the speed violation,” said an officer with the AEW.

However, a technical expert who's also an officer with MVD has refuted the possibility of any rash driving. "The video which went viral on social media was shot by youngsters by chasing the cars on their motorcycle. If cars like Porsche and Lamborghini are involved in a real race, the chances of catching up with them on a motorcycle will be a near-impossible task," he explained. Dulquer Salmaan Tweets Apology after Tamil Fans Accuse His Film Varane Avashyamundu of Insulting Velupillai Prabhakaran.

When Indian Express team tried to get in touch with the actors, they remained unavailable for any comments.

