Income Tax officials from Kerala and Tamil Nadu arrived at the residence and offices of leading Malayalam film personalities on Thursday morning to launch raids All the raids are taking place in Ernakulam district and what has raised eyebrows is the IT sleuths did not seek the help of the local police. Kaapa Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran Packs a Solid Punch in Shaji Kailas’ Gangster Drama Co-Starring Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Anna Ben (Watch Video).

The raids began at the premises of actor-producer Prithviraj, and leading producers Antony Perumbavur, Anto Joseph, and Listin Stephen. The raids that began around 7.45 a.m. continued beyond sunset and the IT sleuths are tight-lipped. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran to Play a Baddie in Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Actioner (Read Deets).

Perumbavur, for long, has been part and parcel of the growth of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and produces most of the actor's films, while Joseph is the closest aide of superstar Mammootty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2022 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).