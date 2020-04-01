COVID-19 Outbreak: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares a Detailed Update After His Aadujeevitham Team Gets Stranded in Jordan; Dulquer Salmaan Shares Concern Over His Situation

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thanks to coronavirus restrictions several Indians who had been on international travel are currently stranded in different countries and recently we learnt that famed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran along with director Blessy and 56 of their crew members are currently stuck in Jordan. The actor was shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham in Jordan Wadi Rum when the coronavirus restrictions were imposed. After director Blessy emailed to the Kerala Film Chamber, seeking help to take up the case with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Prithviraj has now posted a note on his Twitter account about the situation. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Film Crew Stuck in Jordan, Seek Evacuation.

Detailing how their Jordan shoot got stalled after the coronavirus restrictions where strengthened there, the actor revealed that the film crew has been staying at the desert camp in Wadi Rum and are willing to return to India at the first given opportunity considering the shooting won't be taking place anytime soon. In his note, Prithviraj further also revealed that a doctor accompanying them has been keeping a check on their health and there have been no concerns. The Aadujeevitham star also mentioned that through the email and his note, they wanted the concerned authorities in India to know about their situation and that hopefully he and his team can return once the time is right. Responding to Prithviraj's post, fellow actor Dulquer Salmaan tweeted saying, "Stay safe and stay strong prithvi. You and the team ! Praying for all of you to reach home at the earliest and as safely as possible. This is unfortunate and worrrying. Especially food and supplies running out. Hope everything gets sorted ASAP!"

Check Out Prithviraj's Tweet Here:

Check Out Dulquer Salmaan's Tweet Here:

Stay safe and stay strong prithvi. You and the team ! Praying for all of you to reach home at the earliest and as safely as possible. This is unfortunate and worrrying. Especially food and supplies running out. Hope everything gets sorted ASAP ! https://t.co/k4p4VW48pA — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 1, 2020

The actor in his note also wrote, "There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India. Till then, I hope all of you stay safe and let’s collectively hope and pray that life gets back to normal soon." Coronavirus Pandemic: Here’s How ‘Classmates’ Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya and Indrajith Sukumaran Are Chilling During Quarantine Period (View Pic).

As for Prithviraj's upcoming film that was being shot in Jordan, it is based on the eponymous Malayalam novel by Benyamin. With all film shoots shut down, major delays are expected and right now, we just hope the actor and his team return home safely soon!