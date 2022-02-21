Baahubali fame Prabhas, who is currently working alongside Indian Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, treats him with delicious homemade food. The Sarkar actor, who was overwhelmed with this gesture, took to his Twitter to praise Prabhas. Taking to his Twitter on Monday (February 21), Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 4198 - 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure". Amitabh Bachchan Says It’s an ‘Honour’ to Work With Prabhas as Veteran Actor Begins Filming For Project K.

"You bring me home-cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious." Adding wit to his praises, Big B also wrote, "And your compliments beyond digestible." Well, most of the stars Prabhas have worked with, would have tasted his warm hospitality, as he treats them with regional delicacies. Project K: Prabhas Completes the First Shot of the Film With Amitabh Bachchan, Says It’s a ‘Dream Come True’.

Check Out Big B's Tweet Below:

T 4198 - 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible 🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2022

On the work front, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan have come together for a homogenous project, tentatively titled 'Project K'. Helmed by 'Mahanati' fame Nag Aswin, the movie will have Deepika Padukune as the female lead. The shooting process for this heavy budget movie have begun, as the stars have wrapped up a couple of schedules already.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).