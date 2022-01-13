Rashmika Mandanna, lead actress of 'Pushpa: The Rise', is overwhelmed by the positive response garnered by the surprise blockbuster of 2021. "I'm really grateful that all the hard work that the cast and crew had put in the film, is finally being seen and appreciated by viewers all across. There's so much love and positivity that the audience has showered upon the film, its characters, and the story, which is super encouraging". Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Part One's Hindi Dubbed Version to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 14.

Rashmika is also very happy to see the film, being appreciated by audiences from different regions of the country. Adding to this she says "The humongous applause that the film has received, only shows us that the culture and language barriers are now blurring and fading away." It seems the film has broken all the cultural differences and sets an example of unity in diversity. Pushpa – The Rise Hindi Trailer: Ajay Devgn Wishes ‘Good Luck’ to Allu Arjun for His Upcoming Movie.

She promises that 'Pushpa 2' will be bigger than ever. Earlier, taking to social media, Rashmika wrote, "Thank you for all you love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger! ?????? Pc: @thisisdsp"

Check Out Rashmika Mandana's Tweet Below:

Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger! 🔥😁❤️ PC: @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/kjptghRMtd — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 12, 2022

Having its roots in Telugu, 'Pushpa: The Rise' has made its mark in every corner of the country. Directed by Sukumar, it was released on December 17 and has scored massive success at the box-office with its collections. The sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' is expected to go on floors in March this year.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the rising cases of COVID in the country, the actress has urged the audience to be safe and take necessary precautions to avoid any kind of spread of the virus. Talking about the grave situation Rashmika says "Also, would urge everyone to take all the necessary precautions at this crucial point, and take good care of themselves and their loved ones". The pan-Indian actress will now be debuting in Bollywood with 2 big-ticket films - 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.

