Here comes good news for all Ram Charan fans, as the superstar down South has signed his next. As after SS Rajamouli's RRR which will also see Jr NTR, Ram will start working on another Pan-India project with filmmaker Shankar. Yes, the actor as well as the director made the official announcement on Twitter and netizens are in a celebratory mood. Earlier, there were rumours about Charan and Shankar's collab and now finally, it's official. The movie will be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Ram Charan Tests Negative for COVID-19, Actor-Producer Elated To Get Back To Work Very Soon!

This is surely exciting news considering that it's Shankar as the director, who is known for films like Gentleman, Enthiran, Shivaji, Indian 2, Robot 2 and more. Also, this is going to be Ram Charan's 15th film and Dil Raju's 50th one an as a producer. Reportedly, the movie is expected to be shot in 2022 and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Yash will also be part of the flick. Interesting right? Ram Charan Spotted On The Sets Of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya! (View Pics).

Ram Charan:

Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 ! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/SpjOkqyAD4 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 12, 2021

Shankar Shanmugham:

Excited to announce our new venture with @AlwaysRamCharan and Dil Raju @SVC_Official — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 12, 2021

With these powerhouses collaborating for a single project, one can surely expect fireworks at the box office. Let's wait and watch to see when the Pan India film goes on floors. Meanwhile, Shankar's last movie was Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 whereas Ram Charan has RRR and also Acharya in his kitty for now. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).