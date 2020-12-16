Ritika Singh is a kickboxer-turned-actress who has proved her mettle in South and Hindi Cinema. She is mainly known for her works in Tamil films and also made appearances in a few Telugu films. The actress, who celebrates her 26th birthday today, was spotted by director Sudha Kongara Prasad, who offered her the leading role in the film Irudhi Suttru that was simultaneously shot in Hindi as Saala Khadoos. Her performance helped her bag a National Film Award – Special Mention (Feature Film). She also won Filmfare Awards for her brilliant performance in the film. Oh My Kadavule Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi Has a Time-Travel Fix For Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh's Marital Problems in This Rom-Com (Watch Video).

Ritika Singh was spotted by Sudha Kongara Prasad in an advert for the Super Fight League and it was after that she auditioned for the bilingual film. The makers of Irudhi Suttru reportedly wanted a professional boxer to play the female lead and that’s how she was roped in. For the unversed, Ritika is trained as a kickboxer and as a mixed martial artist since childhood under her father’s guidance. She made her debut at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games, a national competition, as a kickboxer. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her stunning Instagram pictures that you surely can’t give a miss.

Besides Sudha Kongara Prasad’s directorial, Ritika Singh has also featured in a few other films and that includes Aandavan Kattalai (Tamil), Guru (Telugu), Shivalinga (Tamil), Neevevaro (Telugu) and Oh My Kadavule (Tamil). Here’s wishing this beauty a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

