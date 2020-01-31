Oh My Kadavule Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi Has a Time-Travel Fix For Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh's Marital Problems in This Rom-Com (Watch Video)

Oh My Kadavule Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Sony Music South)

The trailer of Ashwath Marimuthu's upcoming Tamil comedy Oh My Kadavule was released by actor Suriya on Friday. The rom-com stars Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in lead roles. Sharing the new trailer, Suriya wrote, "#OhMyKadavuleTrailer looks interesting all the best mapla @AshokSelvan & team!!"The trailer shows Ashok and Ritika's characters as friends who decide to take the plunge and tie the knot but don't end up in a fairytale marriage. After the teaser which was well received by the audience, the trailer looks amazing too. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Master: Fans Trend #BoxOfficeBaashaVIJAY After Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Film Gets Distributed at Astronomical Rates.

The trailer shows Ashok's character falling for another girl after he gets married to Ritika's character. Although, it is Vijay's special character who helps him out of his loveless marriage by giving him a ticket that will get him a second chance. It looks like the film has a time travel twist. The film also stars Vani Bhojan as Ashok's childhood crush. The trailer also seem to put everyone in question as to can two best friends who aren't in love have a happy marriage?

Check Out the Trailer Here:

With a good mix of comedy and romance, the film seems to be a perfect treat for Valentine's Day given that audiences will prefer to watch light-hearted, breezy romance on the special day. Oh My Kadavule is directed by debutante Ashwath Marimuthu with a music score by Leon James and editing by Bhoopathi Selvaraj. The film is slated to release on, February 14, 2020.