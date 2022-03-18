In one of the recent promotional videos of RRR, whose release is a week away, SS Rajamouli, the film's director, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen having a casual chat, where the two stars admit that they were upset by the helmsman's lack of empathy while on the sets. RRR: Andhra Pradesh Govt to Fix Special Ticket Prices for SS Rajamouli’s Film.

The actors complained that they had to deal with the tough demands of Rajamouli, who is known to be a no-nonsense man, on the sets of the movie. "Rajamouli does not show any empathy while on the sets. Even if Charan or I had small issues, he would make us join the shoot, and complete the task," NTR complained. RRR Song Sholay Out! Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Energetic Song Will Make Every Indian Proud and Dancing to the Quirky Beats (Watch Video).

In response, Rajamouli said: "I have to control myself not to show empathy. If I start showing empathy and stop the show even for one day, it will cause a huge damage to the production house." Ram Charan, on his part, admitted that there was a time when he got irked by Rajamouli's behaviour.

"I was not feeling well and Rajamouli still wanted me to come down and start shooting. He said that a thousand people have come down to work on the sets, so it will be a waste of money if I didn't show up," Ram Charan recalled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).