Ranveer Singh, who was spotted at the Dubai Expo 2020, praised S.S. Rajamouli for his recent blockbuster 'RRR'. The 'Ram Leela' actor said, "RRR is beating Hollywood movie collections. This is a proud moment for Indian cinema." RRR Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Magnum Opus Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark In India!

Lauding Rajamouli for his exceptional directorial skills, "We got to love the way Rajamouli sir tells the stories", Ranveer said. 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan opened to the blockbuster hit talk, as it continues to rule the box office. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres!

Ranveer Singh, who was present at the Dubai Expo 2020, had turned all the heads, as he crooned for the song 'Malhari', along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur also visited the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 prior to the lively discussion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).