RRR released in theatres worldwide on March 25 and it has received fantastic response from the audience. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead will soon be crossing Rs 100 crore mark in India. On Monday it minted Rs 17 crore and its total collection stands at Rs 91.50 crore.

RRR Box Office Update

#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]... FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross 💯 cr today [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹ 91.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Kne7GPi759 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2022

