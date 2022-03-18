Ram Charan and NTR, who admit that they have missed watching their own movies on the first day along with their fans, have heeded the advice of the film's helmer S.S. Rajamouli's son. Karthikeya, Rajamouli's son and an important member of the 'RRR' production team, seems to have come up with a fun plan for the duo to watch the movie along with their fans. RRR Song Sholay Out! Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Energetic Song Will Make Every Indian Proud and Dancing to the Quirky Beats (Watch Video)

Ram Charan and NTR have been advised by Karthikeya to wear prosthetic makeup and appear in disguise so that no one identifies them during 'RRR' first-day-first-show. Though the casual conversation seems to be a fun part of the extended promotion of the much-awaited film, if the actors decide to watch the movie with their fans, the theatre they choose for their appearance will have a crowd surge on its hands. RRR Song Komuram Bheemudo: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Soul-Stirring Track From the Magnum Opus Is Intense! (Watch Video).