RRR song 'Komuram Bheemudo' is out! The deep and intense song features Jr NTR, Ram Charan who gives a view of Revolt of Bheem. The soothing tune of the melody will make you emotional. The song is sung by Kaala Bhairava and lyrics are penned by Sudhala Ashok Teja. The synopsis of the magnum opus reads, "A fictional tale about two legendary Indian revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in 1920's."

Check Out The Song Below:

