Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Pic of Her French Bulldog in Wardrobe (See Pic)

Southern star Samantha Akkineni has yet again shared an adorable image of her pet Hash, calling it "chronicles of being cute". Samantha took to Instagram Stories, where she shared an image of her French bulldog sitting in her wardrobe. She captioned: "I'm just here to remind you that I love you mommy. #chroniclesofbeingcute." Samantha Akkineni Says She ‘Failed as a Mom’ After Getting Mad at Her Puppy Hash for This Reason.

The actress, who is married to southern star Naga Chaitanya, had earlier shared that she has "failed as a mom" to her puppy Hash in a social media post. Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film "Jaanu". Samantha Akkineni Shares a Picture of Her First Harvest Of Cabbage Microgreens and It’s Sure to Inspire You to Take Up Gardening!

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Story

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

