Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again making headlines as a video of her leaving the gym with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru surfaced online. Shared by Zoom TV, the clip shows the duo leaving together, avoiding photographers and not posing for pictures. Fans quickly reacted to the video on social media, many sharing heart emojis and comments. This is not the first time Samantha and Raj have been seen together both actors have been spotted at multiple events and outings previously, adding fuel to ongoing dating speculation. Neither Samantha nor Raj has publicly confirmed or denied the rumours, but their repeated appearances together continue to spark conversations and keep fans guessing about the nature of their relationship. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cosy Pics With Raj Nidimoru From Detroit, Fans Think Star Couple Has Made It Instagram Official (View Post)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rumoured BF Raj Nidimoru Spotted Together – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

