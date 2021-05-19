Actress Seerat Kapoor feels that while cyclone Tauktae has created a lot of havoc, it is important that people try to maintain their calm. Seerat, who hails from Mumbai, says her heart goes out to everyone who is facing the wrath of nature, as the cyclone moves towards Rajasthan. Seerat Kapoor: I Would Love To Explore Roles Across Genres.

"I pray for the safety and well-being of people who have been affected by this cyclone. Please be indoors and hold up strong. I understand it is easier said than done but in these unprecedented hours, we must direct all our energies into being the calm in the storm. Have faith and this too shall pass," Seerat tells IANS. Seerat Kapoor: I Never Planned for Entry Into Telugu Films, It Just Happened Naturally.

The actress, who is known for her work in the Telugu film industry, will soon make her Hindi debut in "Maarrich", starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor.

