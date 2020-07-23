The shooting of films across industries had to be suspended since mid-March owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Considering the safety of cast and crew, all shoots were halted for more than two months. Then it was in the beginning of June when the Kerala government had given a nod to restart the shooting of television serials and small films and that too indoors. The shootings were allowed to be resumed only if the makers adhered to the guidelines imposed by the government. Now the latest buzz is, the shooting of Malayalam films has to be stopped in Kerala owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Kerala Government Gives a Nod For Indoor Shooting of Films And TV Serials.

Industry expert Sreedhar Pillai shared a tweet that read, “#Malayalam Film shooting which had partially restarted in #Kerala has now completely stopped in last few days due to super spread of #coronavirus in the state. The shooting that took place were small films. Now producers are saying it will take weeks for shooting to resume again!” The highest single daily spike seen in Kerala was on July 22 and it was 1,038. Seeing the rising number of cases, CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the Kerala government ‘may have to seriously consider’ re-imposing a lockdown. How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Changed Malayalam Movie Industry’s Business Structure.

Shooting Of Malayalam Films To Be Suspended

It was recently when the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) had stated that the shooting of ‘new films’ can start from August 1. KFPA treasurer B Rakesh was quoted as saying, “Registration of new movies will begin on August 1. The shooting can be held by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol prescribed by the authorities,” reports The Hindu. And now seeing the rising number of cases in the state, we wonder if the association would revise its decision.

