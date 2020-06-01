Kerala Government Gives a Nod For Indoor Shooting of Films And TV Serials

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Finally, India is going from Lockdown phase to Unlock phase gradually. This is of course in parts and the rules are already being laid for the same. Film industry too is all set to get back on track with limited shoot schedules and handful of people. Owing to this, Kerala government too has permitted the Malayalam film industry to function smoothly by following rules of social distancing. Maharashtra Allows Conditional Film Shoot in Non-Containment Zones, Producers JD Majethia and Ekta Kapoor Thank CM Uddhav Thackeray (Watch Video).

An industry insider, Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "#Kerala government allows shooting to resume with strict safety rules and regulations. Shooting only in indoors.*Shooting for cinema indoors allowed with 50 people on sets including artists and technicians. *Shooting for television serials allowed indoors with only 25 people."

As mentioned above, the shoot will be restricted to indoor scenes only. However, TV serial fans can hope to see some fresh episodes soon from the actual sets and not their homes. Also, filmmakers can at least continue with the indoor portions that were incomplete due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, shooting of films, television serials and digital series will be allowed in non-containment zones, declared Maharashtra government. The the Cultural Affairs Ministry issued a Government Resolution (GR) asking filmmakers and artists to follow the rules and guidelines while on the sets.