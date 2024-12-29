Akkineni Nagarjuna thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour of recognising his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR Garu, in his centenary year alongside such iconic legends Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, and Tapan Sinha. Nagarjuna said, "His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work." On December 29, PM Narendra Modi commemorated the birth centenary of Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, ANR, and Tapan Sinha. ‘He Wanted To Kill Himself’: Nagarjuna Reveals How His Father Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR Was Bullied and Faced Mockery for His ‘Feminine’ Mannerisms.

Akkineni Nagarjuna Thanks PM Narendra Modi

Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. 🙏 His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and… https://t.co/PK0kah9gHT pic.twitter.com/Yh5QSYm4cA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 29, 2024

