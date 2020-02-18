Soorarai Pottru: Suriya Starrer Based On Captain GR Gopinath's Life to Release in Kannada?

Soorarai Pottru First Look (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Soorarai Pottru is the upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya in the lead. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder, a retired Captain of the Indian Army – GR Gopinath. The Telugu version of this Sudha Kongara directorial is titled as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Rawill and the latest buzz is, this film will also be dubbed in Kannada. A source from the team of Soorarai Pottru revealed the reason behind the decision to release in Kannada language as well. Soorarai Pottru Teaser: Suriya Seems to Be in His Best Form in This Inspiring True Story of a Man With an Extraordinary Dream (Watch Video).

The source was quoted as saying, “This film deals with the life of Captain Gopinath. He is one of the biggest heroes and he hails from Bengaluru. He is the man who dared to give wings to the common man and made their dreams to fly a reality. Given the inspirational tone of the story, we wanted it to reach out to the common man. We felt it was apt to dub this subject in Kannada as the locals can watch it in their own language,” reports TOI. In November 2019, reports surfaced that Suriya had started dubbing for the film. Soorarai Pottru First Look: Suriya’s Fit and Fab Physique Leave Fans Impressed, Sudha Kongara Directorial to Release in Summer 2020.

The upcoming flick Soorarai Pottru is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment banners, respectively. This movie also stars Aparana Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, among others in key roles. Soorarai Pottru is all set to be released on April 9, 2020.