Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan is receiving a lot of backlash for his recent comments about the Sanatan Dharma. During Suriya's Agaram Foundation event, the actor described the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam by the Central Government as the "ill outcome of Sanatana Dharma," which sparked a wave of angry reaction from right-wing supporters. Amid the flak, Kamal Haasan has now received a death threat from television actor Ravichandran over his recent comments. The Pandian Stores actor called for a boycott of Kamal Haasan and also threatened to slit his throat. Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP: Actor-Politician Promises To ‘Strive To Be the Voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi’ (See Post).

Kamal Haasan Receives Death Threat Over Comments on Sanatana Dharma

The Agaram Foundation, founded by Tamil actor Suriya, produced over 6,700 graduates in the last 15 years and transformed many lives. Celebrating the occasion, a grand event was held in Chennai on August 3. The event was also graced by Tamil legend Kamal Haasan, who recently took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. At the event, the actor slammed the Government's NEET medical examination and also made a reference to the Sanatana Dharma, which angered many.

Tamil actor Ravichandran, who has appeared in many television shows, slammed Kamal Haasan for his comments and called him a "naive politician." He also added that he would slit his throat for his comments against the Sanatana Dharma.

Complaint Filed Against Ravichandran

After receiving the threat, members of Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam party reportedly filed a complaint against Ravichandran at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office on Sunday (August 10). They also sought protection for the cinema legend following the death threats.

What Did Kamal Haasan Say?

Kamal Haasan, who attended the 15-year celebration of Suriya's Agaram Foundation, criticised the Centre's NEET exam, saying "it has crushed the dreams of many MBBS students." Speaking to the doctors on stage, the actor said, "When I look at the doctors here on this stage, I wonder if we will be able to see doctors like this at next year's event? There's a small doubt. Because after 2017, they have not been able to start such initiatives. Now do you understand why we say NEET is not needed? This law has denied education from 2017 until today."

He added, "Education is the only weapon that can break the chains of dictatorship and the chains of Sanatana Dharma. Do not take up anything else in your hands, you will not win with it. Because the majority will defeat you." Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP: Actor-Politician Promises To ‘Strive To Be the Voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi’ (See Post).

Kamal Haasan at Suriya’s Agaram Foundation Event

Kamal Haasan’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, has a film with Anbariv. He also has Shankar's Indian 3 in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).