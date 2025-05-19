Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika - long rumoured to be in a relationship - have officially confirmed their romance and upcoming marriage. The couple made the announcement during the trailer launch event for Sai Dhanshika's forthcoming film Yogida, where Vishal served as the chief guest. In a now-viral video, Sai Dhanshika not only acknowledged their relationship but also revealed their wedding date. The actress was heard affectionately referring to Vishal as "baby" while discussing how they previously concealed their romance by presenting themselves as friends. She confirmed the couple will tie the knot on August 29, 2025. Is Vishal Set To Marry ‘Kabali’ Actress Sai Dhanshika? Here’s What We Know About Duo’s Rumoured Relationship.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Confirm Marriage

