Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has posted an Instagram picture in his "superhero costume". In the image Sudheer wears a grey T-shirt and black cargo pants. The "superhero" reference is to the all-important mask on his face. "My mask is my superhero costume," wrote the actor, on the image. Sudheer Babu Birthday: This Tollywood Hunk Is A Fitness Freak And His Insta Posts Are Enough To Prove!

As caption, he wrote: "Picture says it all #Maskup #GetVaccinated." The actor's upcoming film is Sri Devi Soda Centre, directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi. V Song Vasthunna Vachestunna: Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas' Soft Romantic Number Will Win You Over (Watch Video).

Check Out Sudheer Babu's Instagram Post Below:

Last year, Sudhir Babu was seen in the Nani-starrer, V, which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response.

