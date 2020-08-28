A music video for a new song from the upcoming film, V, dropped on YouTube. Titled, Vasthunna Vachestunna, the song is about a lover who gets lost in thoughts of love while waiting for the person of their affection. The song has been filmed on Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas, both looking absolutely gorgeous on screen. We need more of dapper Sudheer Babu. Nivetha calm presence and mischievous eyes will win you over. The music video unfolds in slow motion, a ploy that has been used for romantic numbers time and again. Yet, "Vasthunna Vachestunna", looks refreshing. The colour palette is warm. V Trailer: Nani and Sudheer Babu’s Upcoming Telugu Film Is A Power-Packed Action Entertainer (Watch Video).

"Vasthunna Vachestunna" is crooned by Amit Trivedi, Shreya Ghoshal and Anurag Kulkarni. Trivedi has also composed the ditty. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's lyrics are beautiful. The song has gained traction on the internet after it's glimpse enamoured the fans, earlier. The makers were happy to drop the full song seeing the fanfare that it had already generated. Sudheer Babu Gets Nostalgic About His School Days, Shares a Throwback Pic of Getting the Runner-Up Medal for Badminton.

We can surely use such soft, romantic numbers during while we are stuck at home. "Vasthunna Vachestunna" is a small dose of butterflies in the stomach with a scoop of yearning.

Watch Vasthunna Vachestunna Here:

Check Out Sudheer Babu's Tweet Here:

V also stars Nani. playing the antagonist. The movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime from September 5. It is an action film directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani also feature in the movie. The trailer of the film paints a good picture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).