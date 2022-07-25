Actress Vishaka Singh, who shot to the limelight with her fantastic performance in the Tamil superhit film Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, has discovered that one of her great grand uncles and her great grand father were engineers who worked on the mighty Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Karnataka. Sharing pictures and videos she had shot while on a holiday with her family to Mysuru, the actress, who has now turned a pro in block chain technology and an advocate of Web 3.0, said on Instagram: " The advantages of remote working! Took an impromptu trip with the southern side of the family to KRS dam in Mysore. 68th National Film Awards: Aparna Balamurali Bags Best Actress Award for Soorarai Pottru, Says ‘I Am Just Overwhelmed by This Huge Award’.

"I last visited Mysore as part of a school trip decades ago. Was lovely revisiting memories of Vrindavan Gardens. "Rediscovered the marvels of KRS dam. The dam was built across the river Kaveri and completed in 1924. The water is used for irrigation in Mysore and Mandya, and it is the main source of drinking water for all of Mysore, Mandya and almost the whole of Bengaluru city. "In fact as of today, due to heavy rains, the Krishna Raja Sagara dam filled to full capacity and 75,000 - 1.5 lakh cusecs of water is being released shortly. 68th National Film Awards Winners List: Suriya and Ajay Devgn Joint Winners of Best Actor Award, Aparna Balamurali Wins Best Actress; Check Out Complete List of Winners.

"This trip was made more special as we were travelling with two super seniors in the family who regaled us with their stories of visiting the dam as young teens in 1955! "Another proud moment was us seeing the names of a Great Grand Uncle in the family, Dewan T Anand Row and Great Grandfather P Venkanna Rao (who was an assistant Engineer at that time at the dam between 1915-1920! ) etched on the plaque at the entrance gate of the dam. Cheers to fun family (chaotic) trips and discovering family trivia!"

