Popular villain-turned-comedian Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday at his home in Guntur. He was 74 and a diabetic. Tributes poured in from Tollywood personalities, politicians and others for the late actor. "Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many memorable cinematic moments," said former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: Did You Know The Telugu Actor’s Last Film Was Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru?

Naidu expressed solidarity with Reddy's family and friends. Leading Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati reminisced the time when both the actors worked together. "I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him," Daggubati added. Reddy died at his home, where he was living with his wife for the past three years. The actor visited Hyderabad only when there was some film shooting. Jaya Prakash Reddy Passes Away: Jr NTR, Sudheer Babu and Others Condole Death Of The Veteran Tollywood Actor

According to Reddy's wife Rajyalakshmi, the veteran actor did not suffer a heart attack but had diabetes problem. "My husband used to encourage new talent," she said about the teacher-turned-actor. Starting off with serious roles as a villain in movies like "Preminchukundamra", "Samarasimhareddy", "Narasimhanaidu" and others, Reddy later transitioned into a highly successful comedian as well. Some movies in which he essayed popular comedy roles include "Nuvvu Vasthannante Ninoddanta", "Kick" and others.

