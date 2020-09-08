Jaya Prakash Reddy was one of the finest actors of Telugu Cinema. Be it a negative or a comedy role, he pulled it off with sheer brilliance. Tollywood lovers cannot get over his amazing acting skills and how he entertained everyone during his acting career. The news of Jaya Prakash Reddy aka JP’s demise has left the industry members shocked. The veteran actor, who died of cardiac arrest today, had last worked with Mahesh Babu in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Jaya Prakash Reddy, Popular Telugu Actor, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest.

Jaya Prakash Reddy had made his acting debut with the Telugu film Brahma Puthrudu. He has also worked in Kollywood and Sandalwood and even shot to fame in those industries with his impeccable acting skills. JP was last seen in the blockbuster Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru in which Mahesh Babu had played the lead role. The veteran actor played the role of Prakash Raj’s onscreen father in this movie. Mahesh Babu expressed his grief over the demise of JP. He tweeted, “Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.” Jaya Prakash Reddy Passes Away: Jr NTR, Sudheer Babu and Others Condole Death Of The Veteran Tollywood Actor.

Mahesh Babu On Jaya Prakash Reddy’s Demise

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020

The other notable works of Jaya Prakash Reddy include Bobbili Raja, Samarasimha Reddy, Jayam Manadera, Chennakesava Reddy, Thiru Ranga, Dhee, Ready, Gabbar Singh, Baadshah, Pataas, Sarrainodu, among others. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family!

