While movie buffs await for the grand release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, which was originally scheduled to be released in April, they are also eagerly waiting to hear an official update on his next project as well, Thalapathy 65. All this while it was heard that ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss would be directing Thalapathy 65, however, according to latest reports, Vijay has roped in Nelson Dilipkumar to helm this film. Thalapathy 65: Tamannaah Bhatia to Be Paired Opposite Thalapathy Vijay in AR Murugadoss’ Film?

Thalapathy 65 will be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. Latest report suggests that AR Murugadoss has exited from the project owing to creative differences with the makers. According to a report in IndiaGlitz, the film that is touted to be a masala entertainer, will now be directed be Nelson Dilipkumar, and it was music composer Anirudh Ravichander who referred Thalapathy Vijay to consider the filmmaker. However, there’s no official update on it yet. Vijay and S Thaman to Team Up for the First Time for Thalapathy 65?

Nelson Dilipkumar is known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He is a screenwriter and director as well. He had made his directorial debut with Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara in the lead. His second project Doctor, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, is yet to be released. If reports of him helming Thalapathy 65 turns out to be true, then it would mark his third directorial project and maiden with Thalapathy Vijay. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of showbiz!

