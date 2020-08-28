There are numerous names doing rounds around the leading actress of Thalapathy 65. Now the actress’ name to join the bandwagon is Tamannaah Bhatia. According to reports, the makers of Thalapathy 65 are considering Tamannaah as the leading lady and if it turns out to be true, then it would be the second time that she would be sharing screen space with Thalapathy Vijay. Tamannaah and Vijay have earlier worked together in the film Sura. Rashmika Mandanna to Be Paired Opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 65?

As per a report in TOI, Sun Pictures, the production house that is bankrolling Thalapathy 65, have spoken with Tamannaah Bhatia about this project. An official announcement on the same is expected to happen soon. Thalapathy 65 will be helmed by AR Murugadoss and it would be the fourth time that this ace filmmaker would be collaborating with Vijay for a film. According to a report in Filmfare, Vijay has taken a pay cut for Thalapathy 65. The actor was reportedly going to receive Rs 100 crore for this upcoming flick, but owing to the ongoing situation and the delay in shooting the film, he has agreed for Rs 20 crore pay cut. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde Roped In for Vijay Starrer Thalapathy 65?

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master is yet to be released. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres in April, but owing to coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to postpone the theatrical release. The new release date of Master is yet to be announced.

