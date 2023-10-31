After the massive success of his film Leo at the box office, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and the entire team of his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 68 have gone to Thailand for shooting. Bangkok is becoming one of the go-to places for South Indian cinemas these days, be it Virupaksha or the upcoming fantasy-war-drama film Kanguva. The team of Thalapathy68 announced their Thailand flight on their official X account. Thalapathy 68: Venkat Prabhu to Direct Thalapathy Vijay's Next Movie.

Thalapathy 68 Team's X Post

Reportedly, the feature may have Thalapathy playing a dual role, though director Venkat Prabhu, who had teased this, never confirmed it.

Thalapathy 68 brings together some very prominent names from South Indian cinema on the big screen. Some of the most prominent members who attended the feature's inauguration puja include Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Snena, Meenakshi Choudhary, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Amir, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj.

The feature is helmed and co-written by veteran director Venkat Prabhu with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is now marking his second collaboration with the superstar after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The cinematography is by Siddhartha Nuni, and the editing is by Venkat Raajen. The year 2023 is marking the commencement of several big projects one after the other for various South actors, as Rajinikanth is now on-board for his next untitled feature, Thalaivar 170, while Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeepa is doing the film K46, and Telugu star Nani is doing Nani 31, whose title was revealed recently to be Sarpoddda Sarivaaram.

