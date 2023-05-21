Thalapathy Vijay has announced his next! The superstar took to his social media today and dropped a video revealing that the movie which is tentatively Thalapathy 68 will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. That's not it, as he clip also mentioned that the music of the flick will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Excited? Thalapathy Vijay Makes His Instagram Debut, Writes 'Hello Nanbas and Nanbis'!

Thalapathy 68 Announced:

