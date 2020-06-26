The fight with the deadly coronavirus is still on and one of the ways to eliminate the bug is by adhering to the rules set up by the government. Well, out of the many guidelines, the most important one is to wear a mask. Now, Baahubali filmmaker, SS Rajamouli recently shared a clip on his Instagram which gives out a strong message amid the COVID-19 scare in quite a filmy way. It so happened that the director has shared the climax scene from Baahubali: The Conclusion where Prabhas as Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva can be seen staring at each other before the latter's death. However, there is a twist to the tale. Coronavirus Scare: RRR Director SS Rajamouli Asks Fans To Avoid Spreading Panic and Stay Alert.

As the video shared by Rajamouli sees both the actors wearing masks. Yep, as the pandemic is real, even Mahishmati is not spared. This clip made the filmmaker happy and so he shared the same on Instagram lauding United Soft VFX team for their amazing work. Also, we believe that when people don't understand something the normal way, entertainment is the best medium to educate. Indeed, the video is a brilliant work done right.

Check Out The Video Below:

Rajamouli's Baahubali remains one of the most loved movies among fans. Even though Baahubali: The Conclusion was released two years back, the film still is fresh among the admirers. Baahubali features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj and Nasser in pivotal roles. Stay tuned!

