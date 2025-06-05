Chennai, June 4: Stating that Mani Ratnam had turned a 'Gnani (an enlightend person)', actor Kamal Haasan, who plays the lead in the director's upcoming film 'Thug Life', on Wednesday said that the ace director and his technicians had given the word 'International' in the name of his production house its complete meaning.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the makers of 'Thug Life', a day before the film's release, Kamal Haasan said, "Several technicians of international standard have worked on 'Thug Life'. The film is truly international as not only did several international technicians work on the film but also those from here showcased such excellence that those from abroad appreciated them." ‘Thug Life’ Twitter Review: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan’s Top-Notch Performances Fail To Save Mani Ratnam’s ‘Predictable’ Gangster Drama, Say Netizens.

He went on to cite Mani Ratnam as an example. "For instance, I can tell Mani Ratnam sir. He had already earned the right to put the phrase 'A Mani Ratnam film' almost 40 years ago. Working in this film for me was like how it was for Nasser while he was working in 'Nayagan'. That is because the youngster Mani that I had seen working in 'Nayagan' has now become a 'cinema gnani' (an enlightened person in cinema). Working with him in this film delighted me." ‘Thug Life’ Release Date Out; Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Mani Ratnam’s Actioner To Arrive in Theatres on June 5, 2025 (Watch Teaser Video).

We made this film in wonderful circumstances, Kamal Haasan said and added," Director Mani Ratnam and our technicians have given the word international in Raaj Kamal Films International its complete meaning." The actor also went on to say, "I need to thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu which has stood in soldarity with me. When speaking on stage, I've said, 'Uyire, Urave, Tamizhe' (My life, my relation and my Tamil). I fully feel that. Thank you.'" However, the actor choose not to speak anything about the controversy that had erupted over his comment on the origin of Kannada at an event to promote 'Thug Life'.

