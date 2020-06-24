There are many celebs down south who tied the knot in a low-key affair owing to the current circumstances. But before the lockdown was imposed, Tollywood actor Nithiin and his longtime ladylove Shalini’s wedding was made official with a traditional ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. Pics from the 'godum rayi, pasupu function' were all over the internet. Back then it was stated that the couple’s wedding would be a royal destination affair in Dubai and it would be taking place in April. However, due to the lockdown imposed across the country, things did not take place as per the plan and the wedding had to be postponed. Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini Get Engaged! (View Pics).

It is now heard that Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding has been postponed to July and it would not be a destination wedding. It would rather be taking place at a Hyderabad farmhouse. However, an official announcement on the couple’s wedding date is yet to be made. Talking about the wedding, the actor’s spokesperson told TOI, “Nothing is finalised yet and they’re still in talks to see when and where the engagement and wedding will take place.” Nithiin and Shalini to Tie the Knot on April 16, 2020?

Nithiin and Shalini met each other through mutual friends. The actor had earlier revealed to the daily about his relationship with Shalini. He was quoted as saying, “We’ve known each other for eight years now. We met through common friends and clicked instantly. We started out as friends and it was only much later, around five years ago, that love bloomed between us.” We’ll have to wait a little longer to know about Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding date!

