Valimai: Thala Ajith Starrer's New Poster Promises the Cop Drama Will Be High On Action (View Pic)

With theatres and film shoots shut down and releases being postponed due to coronavirus, there hasn't been any good news since a while. Luckily though for Ajith fans, there's finally something they can smile about. A new poster of Thala Ajith's upcoming film, Valimai has now been released and we have to say, they are going to be super-delighted with this treat. Valimai is one of the most anticipated films starring the actor given that it will once again star the actor in the role of a cop after long. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play his female lead in the film. Thala Ajith Gets Injured While Filming a Stunt Sequence, Twitterati Wish Valimai Actor for a Speedy Recovery.

The new poster of Valimai promises that the film is going to be an intense action drama. Ajith is seen holding a gun on this new design and we also get to see a glimpse of him in the cop uniform. The actor looks badass as he sports dark shades in the picture while notes of Indian currency are seen flying in the background. There's also a small glimpse of bike stunt in the backdrop and it looks like there will be an amazing chase sequence in this film. Sharing the new poster, the film's production house, A2 studio's handle wrote, "#Valimai will be packed with high octane stunt’s Fire #Thala #Ajith mass will be written in each and every single frame with @thisisysr bgm."Valimai: Actress Stefy Joins Thala Ajith in the H Vinoth Directorial (Watch Video).

Check Out the New Poster Here:

#Valimai will be packed with high octane stunt’s 🔥 #Thala #Ajith mass will be written in each and every single frame with @thisisysr bgm 😎🙏🏻 #ValimaiDiwali pic.twitter.com/0cMAjWpS42 — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) March 21, 2020

Recent reports suggested that the film will have as many as three villains. If reports are to go by, three big actors will be stepping in to play antagonists to Thala Ajith's character and that they may be Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Sudeep. An official announcement on the same is still awaited. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor and is slated for a November 2020 release.