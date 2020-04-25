Vijay Deverakonda Takes ‘Be The Real Man’ Challenge, Tollywood Hunk Nominates Dulquer Salmaan To Take Up The Task (Watch Video)

Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You will come across numerous challenges these days across social media platforms. Be it related to cooking or dancing or following hygiene, there’s a variety of tasks that are going on, and one among them is also the one that men can be seen taking up – ‘Be The Real Man’ challenge. In this particular activity, the men can be seen doing household chores and encouraging others to do the same. Earlier we saw Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and many other south actors taking up this task. Right now, it is Vijay Deverakonda who has taken #BeTheRealMan challenge and nominated Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan for the same. SS Rajamouli Challenges Jr NTR and Ram Charan for #BeTheRealMan Task and the Results Are Awesome (Watch Videos).

In this particular video shared by Vijay Deverakonda, you’ll see how the actor begins his day and how he contributes in household chores by sharing the load, by doing simple, but important activities. From folding sheets to changing dustbin covers to filling water bottles and keeping it in the refrigerator and also making fresh mango ice-cream for his family, he does everything. Towards the end of the video there’s also an important message that reads, “t's not a crisis when you are with the people who love me most on the planet. Thinking and praying for all those who are not. Help each other out by keeping your belongings clean and by staying cheerful. Be a good son, husband and father. Be a real man.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga Nominates RRR Director SS Rajamouli to Post a Video Doing Household Chores to Help Spread 'Share the Workload' Message!

Watch Vijay Deverakonda Taking Up #BeTheRealMan Task

Bits of my day in lockdown :) Documented by @ananddeverkonda#BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/8bLAAQYeMo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 25, 2020

While sharing this video, Vijay Deverakonda had captioned it as, “Bits of my day in lockdown :) Documented by @ananddeverkonda#BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer.” Let’s wait and watch how Mollywood hunk Dulquer Salmaan impresses his fans with #BeTheRealMan challenge.