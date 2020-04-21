SS Rajamouli Challenges Jr NTR and Ram Charan for #BeTheRealMan Task and the Results Are Awesome (Watch Videos)

Jr NTR and Ram Charan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

During this lockdown period, we have seen commoners and celebs taking up some of the trending challenges on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. Whilst it is a fun activity for many, some of the tasks are indeed turning out to be a real motivational one, like 'Be The Real Man' challenge. This particular task is to break the stereotype and encourage men to help women by doing household chores. The ace filmmaker of Indian Cinema, SS Rajamouli, took this challenge and further nominated the RRR actors – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – to take up this challenge. Well, the handsome hunks have taken this challenge and the results are awesome. Ram Charan Turns Chef For The Missus, but There’s Something Else That Left Upasana Kamineni Impressed! (Watch Video).

Jr NTR, who took #BetheREALMAN challenge, shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as, “It is fun when you share the work load”. In the video, you’ll see him mopping the floor, cleaning the garden area, and so on. On the other hand, Ram Charan also shared the video by captioning it as, “Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.” He was seen handling clothes for laundry, mopping the floor, watering the plants and also preparing coffee. It must not be on a daily basis that men get the chance to help the women in the house, but during this lockdown period, the various forms of support extended by them in household chores, means a lot. Sayyeshaa Saigal Takes Up the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge and Shows Off Her Sexy Dancing Skills on TikTok! (Watch Video).

Jr NTR

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Ram Charan

Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

Jr NTR has further nominated Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati and Siva Koratala for #BetheREALMAN challenge. On the other hand, Ram Charan has nominated, Trivikram Srinivas, Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand for this fun task.