Actor and producer Vishal, who had gone to Kerala for the treatment of injuries he had sustained while shooting for director Vinoth Kumar's 'Laththi', has returned and is all set to begin shooting from Monday for the film. Sources close to the actor said that the actor had recovered after a few weeks of treatment at an ayurvedic treatment centre in Peringode, Kerala. Vishal Shoots for 24 Hours Straight to Complete the Second Schedule of Laththi.

They now say that the actor will resume shooting for the final schedule from March 7 in Hyderabad. Vishal had suffered multiple hairline fractures during the filming of a climax stunt sequence. The grand climax sequence, for which the crew had set aside 30 days exclusively, was choreographed by stunt choreographer Peter Hain. Vishal Suffers Multiple Hairline Fractures During a Stunt Scene Shoot From His Next Laththi (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

As part of the fight sequence, Vishal had to fight a group of baddies and jump off a floor with a child in hand. However, he missed the timing slightly and ended up sustaining a number of hairline fractures on his hands. The actor tried to continue shooting but then, his pain intensified and he was unable to continue. It was then decided that he should first get his hand treated before continuing the shoot. He is now back after having recovered.

