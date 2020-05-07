Vizag Gas Leak: Mahesh Babu, Nani, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet and Other South Celebs React to this Tragedy and Offer their Prayers to all its Victims (View Tweets)

South celebs react to Vizag gas leak tragedy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The residents of RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh woke up to a sad news today morning after a major gas leak at an LG Polymers plant claimed at least eight lives and 800 others were rushed to the hospital. The incident took place as a plastic factory, that was re-opening after a month of lockdown. The locals residing near the factory premise started complaining of burning in eyes and difficulty in breathing after the gas leakage was reported in the factory. Vizag Gas Leak: Megastar Chiranjeevi Condemns Tragedy, Asks Authorities To Ensure Proper Measures Are In Place Before Re-Opening Industries (View Tweet).

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his prayers to the victims of this tragedy, South actors like Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Nani, Tamannaah, Rakul Preet and others too reacted to this mishap while offering their condolences to its victims and wishing a speedy recovery to its hospitalised patients. Check out their tweets. Vizag Gas Leak: Visakhapatnam Civic Body Tells Residents to Stay Indoors, Use Wet Cloth as Mask After Chemical Leak at LG Polymers Plant in Gopalapatnam.

Mahesh Babu

Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2020

Jr NTR

Nani

This is heartbreaking .. it’s just getting more and more worse .. helpless and all we are left to do is pray 🙏🏼#VizagGasLeak — Nani (@NameisNani) May 7, 2020

Tamannaah

Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak. My condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalised 🙏 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 7, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my vizag people ❤️❤️❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Hansika Motwani

Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak. condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalised 🙏 . 2020 can we stop this nightmare now ! — Hansika (@ihansika) May 7, 2020

Ravi Teja

Deeply disturbed by the #VizagGasLeak news. The year is worsening by the day. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.. and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I hope that you all remain safe. 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 7, 2020

Sudheer Babu

It aches my heart to see the visuals from #VizagGasLeak ... My helpless thoughts for the people. Hope time acts little kinder on us. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 7, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy in his interaction with ANI revealed that the gas was neutralised to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas. He further elaborated on how the company would be held responsible for this mishap and how criminal actions against them will be taken after they explain what all protocols were followed, and what all were not.