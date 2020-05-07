Vizag Gas Leak: Mahesh Babu, Nani, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet and Other South Celebs React to this Tragedy and Offer their Prayers to all its Victims (View Tweets)
The residents of RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh woke up to a sad news today morning after a major gas leak at an LG Polymers plant claimed at least eight lives and 800 others were rushed to the hospital. The incident took place as a plastic factory, that was re-opening after a month of lockdown. The locals residing near the factory premise started complaining of burning in eyes and difficulty in breathing after the gas leakage was reported in the factory. Vizag Gas Leak: Megastar Chiranjeevi Condemns Tragedy, Asks Authorities To Ensure Proper Measures Are In Place Before Re-Opening Industries (View Tweet).

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his prayers to the victims of this tragedy, South actors like Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Nani, Tamannaah, Rakul Preet and others too reacted to this mishap while offering their condolences to its victims and wishing a speedy recovery to its hospitalised patients. Check out their tweets. Vizag Gas Leak: Visakhapatnam Civic Body Tells Residents to Stay Indoors, Use Wet Cloth as Mask After Chemical Leak at LG Polymers Plant in Gopalapatnam.

Mahesh Babu

Jr NTR

Nani

Tamannaah

Rakul Preet Singh

Hansika Motwani

Ravi Teja

Sudheer Babu

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy in his interaction with ANI revealed that the gas was neutralised to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas. He further elaborated on how the company would be held responsible for this mishap and how criminal actions against them will be taken after they explain what all protocols were followed, and what all were not.