Writer Padmabhushan has released on February 3 and stars Suhas and Tina Shilparaj in the main leads. Writer Padmabhushan follows a 25-year-old aspiring writer who hopes to achieve fame and recognition through his work. But there comes a twist when all of a sudden he gets exactly what he wants without knowing how or why. Veera Simha Reddy Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu Film Gets a Lukewarm Response From Critics.

The movie seemed interesting to audiences through promotions and I'm sure many want to know whether it is worth watching. Critics seemed to have varied responses to the film, but overall many were happy with the positive message it sent out. So without any further delay let's take a look at the early reviews.

123Telugu: Writer Padmabhushan is a engaging film that is a perfect blend of humour and sentiment. The message the director wanted to convey to the viewers is clear and one will connect to it for sure. Suhas’s performance and the climax portion are the assets of the film. Barring a bit of lag in the first hour, the movie has everything to work at the box office and is a worth-watching this weekend.

Cinema Express: Writer Padmabhushan is not a flawless film. It has some issues craft-wise (continuity errors and budget limitations) and writing-wise too (in the second half, where you know that pressing a character further would have answered many questions) but it is the kind of lovely little film that we often see in Malayalam and wish something like that was made here, in our world. Well, they made one. A pretty neat one.

Watch Writer Padmabhushan Trailer Here:

ETimes: Suhas is a complete delight and does well what’s expected of him. While he also gets a chance to show off his moves, it’s the laidback way with which he rattles off his dialogues that remains with you. Writer Padmabhushan is the kind of film that’s perfect to watch with your family. It might not always be logical, but it has its heart in the right place.

Will you be watching Writer Padmabhushan with your family?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2023 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).