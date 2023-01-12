Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu movie Veera Simha Reddy finally released in theatres today. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film stars hruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay in key roles. Having said that, the story of VSR revolves alround how a dutiful son fulfils his father's wish. Now, early reviews from the FDFS of the movie is out and they look mixed. Check out review roundup of Veera Simha Reddy below. Veer Simha Reddy Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna Roars Mighty in This Masala Entertainer Directed by Gopichand Malineni (Watch Video).

Cinejosh: "Balakrishna got the roles tailormade for him. Viewers have seen him in such roles earlier and for umpteen times. But Balakrishna for some reason decided to give the green signal to the project despite his roles being routine and also the story offered nothing new. He danced with full energy and performance stunts in a powerful manner. His dialogues, mannerisms, and screen presence is nothing new but he performed well."

India Today: "Veera Simha Reddy’s story has nothing new to offer. We get the brother-sister sentiment and how revenge clouds one’s judgement. There’s objectification of women and the problematic male gaze throughout the film and the songs as well."

Watch Veera Simha Reddy Trailer:

123 Telugu: "On the whole, Veera Simha Reddy is a decent action entertainer that has all the commercial elements to entertain Balakrishna fans. Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy is outstanding, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also stuns everyone with her performance. The second half disappoints much, and if it had been engaging like the first half, the film would have been a blockbuster at the box office."

