Splitsvilla 4 Contestant and Actor Sai Gundewar Dies Of Brain Cancer at 42

Sai Gundewar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Sai Gundewar, who was last seen on television in Splitsvilla 4 died of brain cancer on May 10, 2020, in Los Angeles, USA, where he had been getting treatment for his ailment. He was 42 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Sapana Amin and his parents, a report in The Live Mirror revealed. Sai's death was condoled by Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra's Home Minister on Twitter. Late Bollywood Legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Get Special Mentions From Mira Nair and Amitabh Bachchan During 'I For India' Concert.

As per a few reports, Sai was last operated for brain cancer in L.A, in February 2019 and was residing there, undergoing his post-op treatment. However, he breathed his last 2 days back.

Sai was known for his roles in Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma's PK and was also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Rock On. His other film roles include Love Breakup Zindagi, I Me Aur Mai, Bazaar and David. His stint in Splitsvilla 4 got him recognition and he went on to be a part of Survivor India. Our prayers are with his family during this time and may Sai's soul rest in peace!